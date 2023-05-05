Skip to Content
Firebirds eliminate Eagles with dominant 5-0 win in decisive Game 5

The Firebirds' season will continue.

CV came out firing in their biggest game in franchise history, blitzing Colorado with three first-period goals en route to a 5-0 shutout in a winner-take-all Game 5.

Coachella Valley now advances to the Pacific Division Finals where they will face the Calgary Wranglers, a matchup of the top two seeds in the division.

This next round in the playoffs will be a best-of-five series.

Blake Arthur

