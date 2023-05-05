Firebirds eliminate Eagles with dominant 5-0 win in decisive Game 5
The Firebirds' season will continue.
WE’RE NOT DONE YET😤 #FiredUp pic.twitter.com/7ADX9tXhp0— x - Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 6, 2023
CV came out firing in their biggest game in franchise history, blitzing Colorado with three first-period goals en route to a 5-0 shutout in a winner-take-all Game 5.
Dominant from start to finish, the @Firebirds shut out the @ColoradoEagles 5-0 and advance to the Pacific Division Finals. @AcrisureArena was electric tonight! @KESQ @Qassignmentdesk @BaileyKESQ @Tarp1969 pic.twitter.com/dVtkKZjQJ5— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 6, 2023
Coachella Valley now advances to the Pacific Division Finals where they will face the Calgary Wranglers, a matchup of the top two seeds in the division.
Players and coach reax after biggest win in franchise history for the @Firebirds who eliminate the @ColoradoEagles and advance to the Pacific Division Finals against @AHLWranglers. @KESQ @BaileyKESQ @TheAHL pic.twitter.com/TJINq9j6Kf— Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) May 6, 2023
Firebirds had that DOG in them tonight! #BirdsBark @FuegoFirebirds @Firebirds @KESQ https://t.co/M1LKoNmyQR pic.twitter.com/iVWGJ28o84— Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) May 6, 2023
This next round in the playoffs will be a best-of-five series.
