College of the Desert’s ‘Street Fair’ introduces evening shopping hours as temperatures rise

Our First Alert Weather Alert team is forecasting triple digits all Mother's Day Weekend. You can find our full forecast and the latest weather updates here.

With Summer right around the corner, more triple digit days are expected.

Some venues and businesses like College of the Desert's 'Street Fair' are starting to make adjustments to help customers beat the heat.

Vendors we spoke to tell us they were busiest through the morning hours. However, once it got warmer, the crowd seemed to cool down.

We had the chance to ask business owners and customers what they think about the street fair's new evening hours, also known as 'Sunset Shopping.'

Claudia Misceo, who attends the 'Street Fair' regularly says, "I think it's a great idea, you know, not only for the safety of the vendors but also for the public."

Cindy Benedict, owner of Blu Bando thinks the 'Sunset Shopping' hours will be great for both attendees and vendors like herself.

"You know, it's so hot that people do things in the mornings and they do things in the afternoon or evenings, and to be able to get out and get some fresh air and get away from the AC, walk around, do something fun, shop. I think it's great idea," says Benedict.

College of the Desert's 'Sunsets at the Street Fair' are officially starting June 24.

They'll also be held July 22, August 26, and September 23 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

You can find more details on the 'Sunsets at the Street Fair' here.