Nuestro Desierto program allows valley residents to earn California Naturalist Certification

This summer, valley residents can earn a California Naturalist Certification and college credit through UC Davis by participating in the Nuestro Desierto program.

The aim of the program, which was created by the Cactus to Cloud Institute and the Council of Mexican Federations (COFEM) in Coachella, is to teach participants about the natural history of the valley and how they can become environmental stewards for their community.

This year’s Nuestro Desierto cohort will meet twice a month in-class and in nature to learn more about the desert ecosystem, scientific program-solving, communications training and community service.

This certification program, which typically costs over $300.00, is free of cost due to funding from the Outdoor Equity Grants Program, through the California State Parks Office of Grants and Local Services.

Applications are open to all but preference may be given to young adults from low-income or mixed-immigration households in the City of Coachella.

The next Nuestro Desierto information session will be held on May 20. from 10 a.m. to 11a.m. at the Coachella Library.

News Channel 3’s Tatum Larsen is in the process of speaking with a representative from the Cactus to Cloud Institute for more information about this program.

