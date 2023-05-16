Coachella Valley High School temporarily placed in a ‘shelter-in-place’ while deputies search for suspect

Coachella Valley High School has been placed in a shelter-in-place due to police activity taking place near the campus, officials confirmed.

The Coachella Valley Unified School District confirmed to News Channel 3 that the school went into a shelter-in-place at 12:25 p.m. As of 1 p.m., the school remains in a SIP.

A shelter-in-place is not the same as a lockdown. In a SIP, there is no immediate threat to the campus, however, there is an incident close enough to campus to warrant caution. Students are still in a classroom and not allowed to leave the room.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies were searching for a suspect who ran following a pursuit in the area of Van Buren Drive and Airport Boulevard.

A perimeter was established in an attempt to locate the suspect, however, they were not found.

A spokesperson for the agency said CVHS placed its students in a shelter-in-place out of an abundance of caution, but not at the direction of the Sheriff's Office.

The investigation is ongoing, there were no additional details available, an RSO spokesperson added.

