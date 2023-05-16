Deputies investigating deadly shooting at Desert Hot Springs area property

Riverside County Sheriffs' Deputies were investigating a reported Tuesday morning deadly shooting at a property in near Desert Hot Springs.

A statement from the department said deputies were called to a property along the 64000 block of 16th Avenue at 5:04 a.m. This is an unincorporated area along N. Indian Canyon Drive approximately two miles north of Interstate 10.

Google Maps image of the area involved in the crime scene.

A 911 caller referenced a gunshot wound victim, according to the statement, but the reporting party was not able to provide further details.

Deputies then found a man who was unconscious on the ground and tried to render life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

The victim of the shooting has not yet been identified. He was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

A Sheriff's command center was set up on the scene and deputies were walking about the property which appears to house a number of wrecked vehicles and boats.

Two forensic trucks were also present.

The sheriff's statement said its Central Homicide Unit was on scene and conducting the investigation, which was said to be ongoing.

