Closing arguments in retrial for man previously convicted in Palm Springs art dealer murder

A jury heard closing arguments Wednesday afternoon in the retrial for a man previously convicted of murdering a Palm Springs retiree in a scheme fro money more than a decade ago.

40-year-old Miguel Bustamante was convicted in the 2008 murder of Cliff Lambert, a wealthy 74-year-old art dealer.

Four defendants, including Bustamante, appealed for new trials after the now-retired judge was recorded making homophobic statements.

Bustamante is accused of stabbing Lambert in his kitchen and dumping his body along a highway in Los Angeles County.

"This defendant, by his own hand, made a decision that money was more important than Mr. Lambert's life," said Senior Deputy District Attorney Rob Hightower. "Because of that, this defendant is guilty on all of the charges in front of you."

Defense attorney Bosky Kathuria said Bustamante was tricked into the crime by other conspirators, and is not a murderer.

"Because Miguel Bustamante sits here presumed innocent, he doesn't have to prove his innocence. He has presumed innocence. The prosecution has to prove his guilt," Kathuria said.

The defense will continue its closing argument Wednesday morning at 9 a.m. at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Then, the jury will deliberate whether to find Bustamante guilty on felony charges of murder, conspiracy, grand theft, identity theft, forgery and burglary.