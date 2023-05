A leaking propane tank on the bridge at Jefferson and Avenue 42 has caused a traffic jam around the area.

A spokesperson for Cal Fire confirmed the leaking propane tank at around 2:30 p.m.

No access to Jefferson Blvd by using Avenue 42 at this time. This is just on the bridge, according to Ben Guitron of the Indio Police Dept.

