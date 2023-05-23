Skip to Content
Desert Recreation District is offering scholarships for free youth swim lessons

As the kids wrap up the school year, and we enter the Summer months, more people will be spending time by the pool!

Desert Recreation District is providing scholarships for free youth swim lessons.

The funding is made possible by Kaiser Permanente and First 5 Riverside County.

There are two separate applications, one for children between the ages of 18 months to 5 years and another application is available for children over the age of 5 years old.

We'll have a full report and more details on valley wide swim lessons coming up at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
