Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss died by suicide without other causes, coroner determines

(CNN) — An autopsy report by the LA County Medical Examiner states Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the amiable DJ for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and dancer who rose to fame on “So You Think You Can Dance,” died by suicide in December without other causes.

He was 40.

No other conditions were listed in the report.

His death was met with shock because of the sunny disposition he displayed both on air and online.

At the time of his death, his wife, fellow dancer Allison Holker Boss, released a statement to CNN.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker Boss said in the statement. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Earlier this month, People magazine published an interview with her in which she said, “It’s been really hard because I can’t understand what was happening in that moment [he died].”

“Stephen brought so much joy to this world, and he deserves to be remembered as the beautiful man he was,” Holker Boss said.

