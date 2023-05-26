Special Report: ‘Pet Care Scare’ – Wednesday at 6PM on News Channel 3

Coachella Valley pet owners are at risk of being turned away during an emergency when minutes matter most.

A nationwide shortage of veterinarians has forced the valley’s only 24/7 emergency pet emergency hospital to close at a certain time.

“Be prepared that if there isn't anyone available, you may have to travel outside the valley until this shortage is resolved,” said Dr. Doug Kunz, VCA Desert Animal Hospital Medical Director.

News Channel 3’s Marian Bouchot takes a look at the local impact of the vet care crisis and steps you can take now to protect your pet.

