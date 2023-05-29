9 people, including 3 minors and a baby, shot at boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida

Nine people were injured in a shooting on a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, police announced.

The nine victims included six adults and four children, according to Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, a spokesperson for Memorial Healthcare System.

A spokesperson for the City of Hollywood confirmed four of the minors were ages ranging from 1-17. The ages of the adults range from 25-65. One is in surgery and the others were in stable condition.

Witnesses told CBS News Miami they saw a baby with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Hollywood officials said the shooting started with an altercation between two groups.

A live camera of the boardwalk shows people running from the scene moments after the shooting.

A person of interest was detained. Police are looking for a second individual, officials said.

