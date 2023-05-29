9 people, including minors, shot at boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida

Nine people were injured in a shooting on a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, police announced.

At least 3 of those shooting victims are minors, CBS News Miami reports.

Hollywood officials said the shooting started with an altercation between two groups.

A live camera of the boardwalk shows people running from the scene moments after the shooting.

A person of interest was detained. Police are looking for a second individual, officials said.

