9 people, including minors, shot at boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida

City of Hollywood, Florida
By
today at 5:10 PM
Published 5:09 PM

Nine people were injured in a shooting on a beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, police announced.

At least 3 of those shooting victims are minors, CBS News Miami reports.

Hollywood officials said the shooting started with an altercation between two groups.

A live camera of the boardwalk shows people running from the scene moments after the shooting.

A person of interest was detained. Police are looking for a second individual, officials said.

Jesus Reyes

