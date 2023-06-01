Palm Springs ShortFest announces lineup

The 29th annual Palm Springs International ShortFest returns to the Palm Springs Cultural Center later this month, and Thursday we got a glance at what films will be offered up during the festival which runs from June 20-26.

According to festival organizers they will screen 50 curated programs showcasing 299 films including 53 World Premieres, 10 International Premieres, 33 North American Premieres and 18 U.S. Premieres. More than 6,000 short films from 129 countries were submitted. The complete line-up and schedule is now available at www.psfilmfest.org and a list of films are included at the end of this article.

“We are so thrilled to be bringing such incredible talent to Palm Springs to celebrate film and the craft of short filmmaking” said Artistic Director Lili Rodriguez. “We are honored to be sharing their work with our loyal Palm Spring audience and the world. We are looking forward to helping create the kind of experience only a film festival can provide.”

Each year ShortFest reflects the evolving film industry and the world at large. This year’s slate includes more than half of the lineup from foreign countries including France, Canada, the United Kingdom and China, to name just a few. Below is a line-up of the films that will be featured at the festival. Check out www.psfilmfest.org For more information about the films and how to buy tickets.



Animation

Aikāne (USA), Directed by Daniel Sousa, Dean Hamer & Joe Wilson

Ashkasha (Spain/Argentina), Directed by Lara Maltz

Boat People (Canada), Directed by Thao Lam & Kjell Boersma

Canary (Canada), Directed by Pierre-Hugues Dallaire & Benoit Therriault

ChaCha (China/France), Directed by Chenghua Yang & Shang Zhang

Christopher at Sea (France/USA/United Kingdom), Directed by Tom CJ Brown

‘Delta Airline Saftey Video (USA/France), Directed by Jordan Michael Blake

Discussion animée entre entendeurs de voix(France), directed by Tristan Thil

Eeva (Croatia/Estonia), Directed by Lucija Mrzljak & Morten Tšinakov

Epicenter (South Korea), Directed by HAHM Hee-yoon

The Flying Sailor (Canada), Directed by Wendy Tilby & Amanda Forbis

fur (USA), Directed by Zhen Li

​​Ice Merchants (Portugal/France/United Kingdom), Directed by João Gonzalez

La Pursé (Brazil), Directed by Gabriel Nóbrega & Lucas René

Luce and the Rock (Belgium/France/Netherlands), Directed by Britt Raes

Make or Break (Germany), Directed by Mike Plitt & Falk Schuster

Menagerie (USA), Directed by Jack Gray

Misaligned (Poland/Latvia), Directed by Marta Magnuska

Movement (Switzerland), Directed by Valentine Moser

Mushka (USA), Directed by Andreas Deja

Pipes (Switzerland), Directed by Jessica Meier, Kilian Feusi & Sujanth Ravichandran

Pond (Switzerland), Directed by Lena von Döhren & Eva Rust

The Rainbow Dung Beetle (USA), Directed by Ellen Mowat & Cole Dupzyk

Red Rabbit (Ireland), Directed by Rory Kerr

The Sea on the Day When the Magic Returns (South Korea), Directed by Hang Luong Jiwon

Shadow of the Butterflies (France/Portugal/Qatar), Directed by Sofia El Khyari

Slow Light (Poland/Portugal), Directed by Katarzyna Kijek & Przemysław Adamski

The Social Chameleon (USA/India/United Kingdom/Hungary), Directed by Alex Ross

Spring Roll Dream (United Kingdom), Directed by Mai Vu

Sprout (USA), Directed by Zora Kovac

Stranding (USA), Directed by Ben Kadie

Sub Terra (Canada), Directed by Jeffrey Zablotny

Swing to the Moon (France), Directed by Marie Bordessoule, Adriana Bouissie, Nadine De Boer, Elisa Drique, Chloé Lauzu, Vincent Levrero & Solenne Moreau

Teacups (Australia/Ireland), Directed by Alec Green & Finbar Watson

Things that Disappear (South Korea), Directed by Kim Changsoo

Think Something Nice (Switzerland), Directed by Claudius Gentinetta

Three Trees (Canada), Directed by M.R. Horhager & Aaron Hong

Tomato Kitchen (China/USA), Directed by Junyi Xiao

Way Better (Lithuania), Directed by Skirmanta Jakaitė

Well Wishes My Love, Your Love (Sweden/Malaysia), Directed by Gabriel Gabriel Garble

Zeb's Spider (Canada), Directed by Alicia Eisen & Sophie Jarvis

Documentary

45th Parallel (United Kingdom), Directed by Lawrence Abu Hamdan

Alpha Kings (USA), Directed by Enrique Pedraza Botero & Faye Tsakas

Amara and Ry'Shauna (USA), Directed by Kate Cohen & A.D. Freese

Away (Hungary/Belgium/Portugal), Directed by Ruslan Fedotov

Birdsong (United Kingdom/Laos), Directed by Omi Zola Gupta & Sparsh Ahuja

Black Strings (USA), Directed by Marquise Mays

Border Conversations (Germany), Directed by Jonathan Brunner

Breaking Silence (USA), Directed by Amy Bench & Annie Silverstein

Call Me Mommy (Ireland), Directed by Tara Isidora O'Callaghan

CANS Can’t Stand (USA), Directed by Matt Nadel & Megan Plotka

Chicken Stories (USA), Directed by Jonathan Pickett

Clean (Scotland/United Kingdom), Directed by Miranda Stern

Daron, Daron Colbert (USA), Directed by Kevin Steen

Dicks That I Like (Germany), Directed by Johanna Gustin

Echo (USA), Directed by Benjamin Wolin & Michael Minahan

Eco-Hack! (USA), Directed by Josh Izenberg & Brett Marty

Fata Morgana (Germany/Syria), Directed by Daood Alabdulaa

Heart of an Astronaut (Sweden), Directed by Jennifer Rainsford

High Noon on the Waterfront (USA), Directed by Billy Shebar & David Roberts

How We Get Free (USA), Directed by Geeta Gandbhir & Samantha Knowles

I Never Had Dreams of My Son (Ukraine/USA), Directed by Jason Blevins

Kaamoksen Valossa (Finland), Directed by Niko Väistö

Little to Big (Sweden), Directed by Ellinor Hallin & Ellen Fiske

Liturgy of Anti-Tank Obstacles (USA/Ukraine), Directed by Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó (Grandma & Grandma) (USA), Directed by Sean Wang

Oasis (Canada), Directed by Justine Martin

Parker (USA), Directed by Sharon Liese & Catherine Hoffman

Powernapper's Paradise (Sweden), Directed by Samir Arabzadeh

Ptitsa (Poland/Ukraine), Directed by Alina Maksimenko

Puffling (United Kingdom/Iceland), Directed by Jessica Bishopp

Sanctuary (USA), Directed by John Haley & Julia Szromba

Shirampari: Legacies of the River (Peru/Spain/USA), Directed by Lucia Florez

Still Waters (USA), Directed by Aurora Brachman

Under G-d (USA), Directed by Paula Eiselt

ur heinous habit (USA), Directed by Eugene Kolb

Waking Up in Silence (Germany/Ukraine), Directed by Mila Zhluktenko & Daniel Asadi Faezi

Will You Look At Me (China), Directed by Shuli Huang

Live Action