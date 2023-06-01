Palm Springs ShortFest announces lineup
The 29th annual Palm Springs International ShortFest returns to the Palm Springs Cultural Center later this month, and Thursday we got a glance at what films will be offered up during the festival which runs from June 20-26.
According to festival organizers they will screen 50 curated programs showcasing 299 films including 53 World Premieres, 10 International Premieres, 33 North American Premieres and 18 U.S. Premieres. More than 6,000 short films from 129 countries were submitted. The complete line-up and schedule is now available at www.psfilmfest.org and a list of films are included at the end of this article.
“We are so thrilled to be bringing such incredible talent to Palm Springs to celebrate film and the craft of short filmmaking” said Artistic Director Lili Rodriguez. “We are honored to be sharing their work with our loyal Palm Spring audience and the world. We are looking forward to helping create the kind of experience only a film festival can provide.”
Each year ShortFest reflects the evolving film industry and the world at large. This year’s slate includes more than half of the lineup from foreign countries including France, Canada, the United Kingdom and China, to name just a few. Below is a line-up of the films that will be featured at the festival. Check out www.psfilmfest.org For more information about the films and how to buy tickets.
Animation
Aikāne (USA), Directed by Daniel Sousa, Dean Hamer & Joe Wilson
Ashkasha (Spain/Argentina), Directed by Lara Maltz
Boat People (Canada), Directed by Thao Lam & Kjell Boersma
Canary (Canada), Directed by Pierre-Hugues Dallaire & Benoit Therriault
ChaCha (China/France), Directed by Chenghua Yang & Shang Zhang
Christopher at Sea (France/USA/United Kingdom), Directed by Tom CJ Brown
‘Delta Airline Saftey Video (USA/France), Directed by Jordan Michael Blake
Discussion animée entre entendeurs de voix(France), directed by Tristan Thil
Eeva (Croatia/Estonia), Directed by Lucija Mrzljak & Morten Tšinakov
Epicenter (South Korea), Directed by HAHM Hee-yoon
The Flying Sailor (Canada), Directed by Wendy Tilby & Amanda Forbis
fur (USA), Directed by Zhen Li
Ice Merchants (Portugal/France/United Kingdom), Directed by João Gonzalez
La Pursé (Brazil), Directed by Gabriel Nóbrega & Lucas René
Luce and the Rock (Belgium/France/Netherlands), Directed by Britt Raes
Make or Break (Germany), Directed by Mike Plitt & Falk Schuster
Menagerie (USA), Directed by Jack Gray
Misaligned (Poland/Latvia), Directed by Marta Magnuska
Movement (Switzerland), Directed by Valentine Moser
Mushka (USA), Directed by Andreas Deja
Pipes (Switzerland), Directed by Jessica Meier, Kilian Feusi & Sujanth Ravichandran
Pond (Switzerland), Directed by Lena von Döhren & Eva Rust
The Rainbow Dung Beetle (USA), Directed by Ellen Mowat & Cole Dupzyk
Red Rabbit (Ireland), Directed by Rory Kerr
The Sea on the Day When the Magic Returns (South Korea), Directed by Hang Luong Jiwon
Shadow of the Butterflies (France/Portugal/Qatar), Directed by Sofia El Khyari
Slow Light (Poland/Portugal), Directed by Katarzyna Kijek & Przemysław Adamski
The Social Chameleon (USA/India/United Kingdom/Hungary), Directed by Alex Ross
Spring Roll Dream (United Kingdom), Directed by Mai Vu
Sprout (USA), Directed by Zora Kovac
Stranding (USA), Directed by Ben Kadie
Sub Terra (Canada), Directed by Jeffrey Zablotny
Swing to the Moon (France), Directed by Marie Bordessoule, Adriana Bouissie, Nadine De Boer, Elisa Drique, Chloé Lauzu, Vincent Levrero & Solenne Moreau
Teacups (Australia/Ireland), Directed by Alec Green & Finbar Watson
Things that Disappear (South Korea), Directed by Kim Changsoo
Think Something Nice (Switzerland), Directed by Claudius Gentinetta
Three Trees (Canada), Directed by M.R. Horhager & Aaron Hong
Tomato Kitchen (China/USA), Directed by Junyi Xiao
Way Better (Lithuania), Directed by Skirmanta Jakaitė
Well Wishes My Love, Your Love (Sweden/Malaysia), Directed by Gabriel Gabriel Garble
Zeb's Spider (Canada), Directed by Alicia Eisen & Sophie Jarvis
Documentary
- 45th Parallel (United Kingdom), Directed by Lawrence Abu Hamdan
- Alpha Kings (USA), Directed by Enrique Pedraza Botero & Faye Tsakas
- Amara and Ry'Shauna (USA), Directed by Kate Cohen & A.D. Freese
- Away (Hungary/Belgium/Portugal), Directed by Ruslan Fedotov
- Birdsong (United Kingdom/Laos), Directed by Omi Zola Gupta & Sparsh Ahuja
- Black Strings (USA), Directed by Marquise Mays
- Border Conversations (Germany), Directed by Jonathan Brunner
- Breaking Silence (USA), Directed by Amy Bench & Annie Silverstein
- Call Me Mommy (Ireland), Directed by Tara Isidora O'Callaghan
- CANS Can’t Stand (USA), Directed by Matt Nadel & Megan Plotka
- Chicken Stories (USA), Directed by Jonathan Pickett
- Clean (Scotland/United Kingdom), Directed by Miranda Stern
- Daron, Daron Colbert (USA), Directed by Kevin Steen
- Dicks That I Like (Germany), Directed by Johanna Gustin
- Echo (USA), Directed by Benjamin Wolin & Michael Minahan
- Eco-Hack! (USA), Directed by Josh Izenberg & Brett Marty
- Fata Morgana (Germany/Syria), Directed by Daood Alabdulaa
- Heart of an Astronaut (Sweden), Directed by Jennifer Rainsford
- High Noon on the Waterfront (USA), Directed by Billy Shebar & David Roberts
- How We Get Free (USA), Directed by Geeta Gandbhir & Samantha Knowles
- I Never Had Dreams of My Son (Ukraine/USA), Directed by Jason Blevins
- Kaamoksen Valossa (Finland), Directed by Niko Väistö
- Little to Big (Sweden), Directed by Ellinor Hallin & Ellen Fiske
- Liturgy of Anti-Tank Obstacles (USA/Ukraine), Directed by Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó (Grandma & Grandma) (USA), Directed by Sean Wang
- Oasis (Canada), Directed by Justine Martin
- Parker (USA), Directed by Sharon Liese & Catherine Hoffman
- Powernapper's Paradise (Sweden), Directed by Samir Arabzadeh
- Ptitsa (Poland/Ukraine), Directed by Alina Maksimenko
- Puffling (United Kingdom/Iceland), Directed by Jessica Bishopp
- Sanctuary (USA), Directed by John Haley & Julia Szromba
- Shirampari: Legacies of the River (Peru/Spain/USA), Directed by Lucia Florez
- Still Waters (USA), Directed by Aurora Brachman
- Under G-d (USA), Directed by Paula Eiselt
- ur heinous habit (USA), Directed by Eugene Kolb
- Waking Up in Silence (Germany/Ukraine), Directed by Mila Zhluktenko & Daniel Asadi Faezi
- Will You Look At Me (China), Directed by Shuli Huang
Live Action
- 100% USDA Certified Organic Homemade Tofu (USA), Directed by Gbenga Komolafe
- 48 Hours (Iran), Directed by Azadeh Moussavi
- 9-5 (Serbia), Directed by Maša Šarović
- Aban (Iran/France), Directed by Abbas Taheri & Mahdieh Toosi
- About Me (Netherlands), Directed by Ali Asgari
- Accidentally Intentional (Indonesia), Directed by Kevin Rahardjo
- Agustina (Mexico), Directed by Luciana Herrera Caso
- AirHostess-737 (Greece), Directed by Thanasis Neofotistos
- All Choked Up (USA), Directed by Allison Volk
- All I Know (Nigeria/USA), Directed by Obinna Onyeri
- All-inclusive (Colombia/France), Directed by Duván Duque Vargas
- Almost Fall (France), Directed by Margot Pouppeville
- Animal Transport (Argentina), Directed by Iván Bustinduy
- Anthony's (USA), Directed by Sabrina Greco
- Aphonia (Poland), Directed by Marta Z. Nowak
- Arava (Israel), Directed by Sarah Meital Benjamin
- Arnasa (Spain), Directed by Raúl Barreras
- The Arrival of Aliens (China), Directed by Tian Guan & Junjie Lam
- Astonishing Little Feet (USA), Directed by Maegan Houang
- At Dusk (Canada), Directed by Miryam Charles
- August Visitor (USA), Directed by Ifeyinwa Arinze
- An Avocado Pit (Portugal), Directed by Ary Zara
- À La Vie á L'amore (Canada), Directed by Emilie Mannering
- Baba (Canada), Directed by Anya Chirkova & Meran Ismailsoy
- The Beads (Brazil), Directed by Rafaela Camelo & Emanuel Lavor
- Beautiful, FL (USA), Directed by Gabriela Ortega
- A Beautiful Wildflower Meadow (Poland), Directed by Emi Buchwald
- Before Madrid (Uruguay), Directed by Nicolás Botana & Ilén Juambeltz
- Bergie (South Africa), Directed by Dian Weys
- Best Friends On A Summer Hike (USA), Directed by Mario Furloni
- Between Her (Israel), Directed by Bar Cohen
- Big Bang (Brazil/France), Directed by Carlos Segundo
- Bizarro World (USA), Directed by Jonathan Salmon & Abdi Ibrahim
- Black the Sea (Colombia), Directed by Juan David Mejía Vásquez
- Blond Night (Canada), Directed by Gabrielle Demers
- Blue Veil (USA), Directed by Shireen Alihaji
- The Breakthrough (USA), Directed by Daniel Sinclair
- Bulldozer (Denmark), Directed by Mads Koudal
- Burial of Life as a Young Girl (France), Directed by Maïté Sonnet
- Calcutta 8:40 am (France/India), Directed by Adriano Valerio
- Call Me Mommy (USA), Directed by Haley Alea Erickson & Taylor Washington
- Chomp It! (Singapore), Directed by Mark Chua & Lam Li Shuen
- Claudio's Song (United Kingdom/Ukraine), Directed by Andreas Nilsson
- Closing Dynasty (USA), Directed by Lloyd Lee Choi
- Colors of the Jungle (Peru/USA/Ecuador), Directed by Julio César Padilla
- Confessions (USA), Directed by Stephanie Kaznocha
- Coral (USA/Poland/France), Directed by Sonia Oleniak
- Crarylake Boats and Floats (USA), Directed by Spencer Thielmann & Emily Berge
- Creamy (Hungary), Directed by Bálint Dániel Sós
- Cry It Out (USA), Directed by Musa Syeed & Kamau Bilal
- D.O.D. (USA), Directed by Paul Davis
- Daughter of the Sea (USA/Puerto Rico), Directed by Alexis C. Garcia
- David Se Va (USA/Mexico), Directed by Joel Villegas Saldaña
- A Day In February (United Kingdom), Directed by Klaas Diersmann
- Dead Enders (USA), Directed by Fidel Ruiz-Healy & Tyler Walker
- A Dead Marriage (Poland), Directed by Michał Toczek
- Death & Ramen (USA/Hong Kong), Directed by Tiger Ji
- Death Snot (USA), Directed by Charlie Schwan
- Death to the Bikini! (Canada), Directed by Justine Gauthier
- Diaspora (Canada), Directed by Tyler Mckenzie Evans
- Donkey (USA), Directed by Matt Kazman
- Drifting (Switzerland), Directed by Marion Reymond
- Dún Laoghaire (USA/Ireland), Directed by William Lancaster
- Ecstatic Thing (France), Directed by Benjamin Nuel
- Endless Sea (USA), Directed by Sam Shainberg
- Euridice, Euridice (Switzerland/France), Directed by Lora Mure-Ravaud
- The Fading (Canada), Directed by Rafaël Beauchamp
- The Family Circus (USA), Directed by Andrew Fitzgerald
- Fanatic (USA), Directed by Taran Killam
- File (Iran), Directed by Sonia K. Hadad
- First Chair (USA), Directed by Ethan Montgomery & Luke Montgomery
- Flail (USA), Directed by Ben Gauthier
- For Those Who Don't Know How (USA), Directed by Brian Chamberlayne
- Four Nights and a Fire (USA), Directed by Alex Nystrom
- Galapagos (USA), Directed by Kyle Sims
- Gertrude and Yvan Party Hard (France), Directed by Louise Groult
- Gianna (USA), Directed by Kait Schuster
- The Glasses (USA), Directed by Sarah Smith & Frances Chewning
- Gold and Mud (USA), Directed by Conor Dooley
- Good Girls Club: A Virginity Odyssey (Greece), Directed by Dimitris Tsakaleas & Lida Vartzioti
- Goose Egg (USA), Directed by Madeline Leshner & Zach Stone
- Green Space (United Kingdom), Directed by Jamie Fraser
- Grown (USA), Directed by Jamila Meloche
- Guilty Pleasures (USA), Directed by George Oliver
- Halmoni's Pot (Grandma's Pot) (USA), Directed by A. Lauren Lee
- Happy Rakhi (USA), Directed by Ragini Bhasin
- Help Me Understand (USA), Directed by Aemilia Scott
- Heritage Day (USA), Directed by Lara Everly
- Hills and Mountains (Afghanistan/Canada), Directed by Salar Pashtoonyar
- Home (India), Directed by Aditi Sharma
- Honolulu (USA), Directed by Maya Tanaka
- Hot Rod (France), Directed by Juliette Gilot
- Idiot Fish (France), Directed by Hakim Mao
- I Have No Legs, and I Must Run (China), Directed by Yue Li
- I Have No Tears, and I Must Cry (USA), Directed by Luis Fernando Puente
- I'm Here (South Korea), Directed by Jeong Eun-uk
- Immaculate (United Kingdom), Directed by Villo Krisztics
- I'm On Fire (USA/Australia), Directed by Michael Spiccia
- Incognito (India), Directed by Ravi Muppa
- Infantry (Brazil), Directed by Laís Santos Araújo
- Insta Gay (Canada), Directed by Simon Paluck
- In The Garden of Tulips (USA), Directed by Julia Elihu
- Invasive Species (USA), Directed by Annie Ning
- I Probably Shouldn't Be Telling You This (USA), Directed by Emma Weinswig
- I See Them Bloom (Germany), Directed by Nikita Gibalenko
- It Happened One Night at Melody Lanes (USA/Canada), Directed by Alex Fofonoff
- It's A Date (Ukraine/United Kingdom), Directed by Nadia Parfan
- It Turns Blue (Iran/Greece), Directed by Shadi Karamroudi
- Ivalu (Greenland/Denmark), Directed by Anders Walter & Pipaluk K Jørgensen
- Jammed (Netherlands), Directed by Isis Mihrimah Cabolet
- Junglefowl (Canada/India), Directed by Kalainithan Kalaichelvan
- The Key (Belgium/Palestine/Qatar/France), Directed by Rakan Mayasi
- The Kidnapping of the Bride (Germany), Directed by Sophia Mocorrea
- Killing Bagheera (Germany/Syria), Directed by Muschirf Shekh Zeyn
- Klette (Belgium), Directed by Michael Abay
- Last Call (United Kingdom), Directed by Harry Holland
- The Launch (USA), Directed by KK Apple
- Lay Me by the Shore (Canada), Directed by David Findlay
- Leonetty (USA), Directed by Logan Jackson
- Lot's Wife (Israel), Directed by Ori Birger
- Matapang (France/Belgium), Directed by Léa-Jade Horlier
- Meantime (France), Directed by Guillaume Scaillet
- Me & Aydarous (Saudi Arabia/USA), Directed by Sara Balghonaim
- The Melting Creatures (Chile/France), Directed by Diego Céspedes
- Merv (USA), Directed by Sam Roebling
- Mirage (Iran), Directed by Atefeh Salehi
- More Than Friends (Israel), Directed by Omri Laron
- Mouthpiece (USA), Directed by Graham Goldstein
- Mucho, Mucho Amor (USA), Directed by Mariano Dongo
- Mulika (Democratic Republic of the Congo), Directed by Maisha Maene
- Municipal Relaxation Module (Canada), Directed by Matthew Rankin
- Mysore Magic (USA), Directed by Abijeet Achar
- Mystic Tiger (Spain), Directed by Marc Martínez Jordán
- Nanitic (Canada), Directed by Carol Nguyen
- The Newt Congress (Switzerland/Germany), Directed by Matthias Sahli & Immanuel Esser
- Nian (USA), Directed by Michelle Krusiec
- No Bedroom (Canada), Directed by Ryan Leedu
- Nocturnal Burger (USA/India), Directed by Reema Maya
- Noodles Forever (USA), Directed by McKinley Carlin
- Nude (Canada), Directed by Olivier Labonté LeMoyne
- The Old Young Crow (Japan/USA), Directed by Liam LoPinto
- On My Father's Grave (France/Morocco), Directed by Jawahine Zentary
- On Purpose (Lithuania), Directed by Adas Burkšaitis
- Our Males and Females (Jordan), Directed by Ahmad Alyaseer
- Out of Water (USA), Directed by Madi Stine
- The Pass (USA), Directed by Pepi Ginsberg
- Pennies from Heaven (USA), Directed by Sandy Honig
- The Phone Booth (Germany), Directed by Lukas März & Kilian Bohnensack
- Piece by Piece (Austria), Directed by Reza Rasouli
- Please Hold the Line (Malaysia), Directed by Tan Ce Ding
- Poolside Inn (USA), Directed by Remington Butler
- Porter (Norway), Directed by Lisa Enes
- Power Signal (USA), Directed by Oscar Boyson
- Presto (Iran), Directed by Keyvan Ahmadi
- Prom Car '91 (USA), Directed by Brian Otting
- Pruning (USA), Directed by Lola Blanc
- Queen of Pain (France), Directed by Cyril Carbonne
- Rabobesto - Or How I Saved a Monster (Finland), Directed by Mari Mantela
- Re-record (Ukraine), Directed by Kyrylo Zemlyanyi
- Rest Stop (USA), Directed by Crystal Kayiza
- Ricky (USA), Directed by Rashad Frett
- Romance Package For Two (USA), Directed by Carlen May-Mann
- The Roof (USA), Directed by Alexander Bocchieri
- Room For One More (Australia), Directed by Jesse Vogelaar
- Science Around Us (Netherlands/Indonesia), Directed by Arif Abdillah
- SCRED TBM (France), Directed by Kevin Le Dortz
- Sèt Lam (France), Directed by Vincent Fontano
- She Always Wins (United Kingdom/USA), Directed by Hazel McKibbin
- Shoes Off (USA), Directed by Joel Jay Blacker
- Sibling (Belgium), Directed by Laura Van Passel
- Side Hustle (USA), Directed by Abby Harri
- The Silent Whistle (China), Directed by Yingtong Li
- Simo (Canada), Directed by Aziz Zoromba
- Simone (USA), Directed by Aisha Amin
- The Singles Retreat (USA), Directed by Jo Firestone
- Sisters of the Rotation (Lebanon), Directed by Michel Zarazir & Gaby Zarazir
- Smoking Kills (USA), Directed by Dulcinee DeGuere
- Snail (Iran), Directed by Aminreza Alimohammadi
- Snow in September (Mongolia), Directed by Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir
- Snow White (Croatia), Directed by Lana Barić
- Soleil de nuit (Canada), Directed by Fernando Lopez Escriva & Maria Camila Arias
- Soon-to-Be a Zombie (Japan), Directed by Yuki Saito
- Sorry I Am Late I Was Masturbating (Germany), Directed by Alena Shevchenko
- So They Say (Chile/USA), Directed by Natalia Luque
- (spin) (United Kingdom), Directed by Precious Wura Alabi
- Split Ends (Iran), Directed by Alireza Kazemipour
- Step Into The Mattress (USA), Directed by Erin Vassilopoulos
- The Story of This Life (China/USA), Directed by Alex Jiang
- SULAM (Ladder) (USA), Directed by Noam Argov
- The Summer I Got Tough (USA), Directed by Victoria Shan Wang
- Sunless (USA), Directed by Boris Vesselinov
- Supermarket Affairs (Vietnam/USA), Directed by Hang Luong Nguyen
- Surprise (Sweden), Directed by Laerke Herthoni
- The Swimmer (Denmark), Directed by Máté Boegi
- Take Me Home (USA), Directed by Liz Sargent
- Tall Dark and Handsome (United Kingdom), Directed by Sam Baron
- Things Unheard Of (Turkey), Directed by Ramazan Kilic
- Thirstygirl (USA), Directed by Alexandra Qin
- Ticks (USA), Directed by Sam Max
- Tremor (Germany), Directed by Rudolf Fitzgerald Leonard
- Troy (USA), Directed by Mike Donahue
- Tskaltubo (Canada/Georgia), Directed by Toby Andris
- Underdog (France), Directed by David Arslanian
- Untitled Floating Mom Short (USA), Directed by Aidan Guynes
- Untitled Movie (USA), Directed by Annie Brennen
- The Vacation (USA), Directed by Jarreau Carrillo
- Vernissage (Sweden), Directed by Arvin Kananian
- VHS Tape Replaced (Saudi Arabia), Directed by Maha Al-Saati
- Vibrator Girl (USA), Directed by Kara Strait
- Wading (USA), Directed by Nada Bedair
- Walk of Shame (USA), Directed by Dane Ray
- Walk Out Nice and Smooth (USA), Directed by Kerry O'Neill
- Wank (United Kingdom), Directed by Yasmin Afifi
- Weapons and Their Names (USA), Directed by Melina Valdez
- We Were Meant To (USA), Directed by Tari Wariebi
- When You Left Me on That Boulevard (USA), Directed by Kayla Abuda Galang
- White Ant (United Kingdom/India), Directed by Shalini Adnani
- Women Visiting a City (Spain/France), Directed by Enrique Buleo
- Yellow (United Kingdom/Afghanistan), Directed by Elham Ehsas
- Yokelan, 66 (USA), Directed by Tang Yi
- You Know Where To Find Me (USA), Directed by Sam Davis