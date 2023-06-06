Skip to Content
Death of 74-year-old man under investigation in Cathedral City

Published 12:50 PM

Authorities were investigating the death early today of a 74-year-old man in Cathedral City.

Officers were sent to Vista Chino Drive and Avenida Quintana at about 1:25 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Cathedral City Police Department.   

"Upon arrival, it appeared a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle traveling in the eastbound lanes of Vista Chino Drive ...," police said in a statement.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.  

"At this point in the investigation, it is unknown if the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle or experienced a medical emergency,'' police said. "Riverside County Coroner responded, (and) final cause of death will be
determined following an autopsy."  

Anyone with information on the death was urged to call Cathedral City police at 760-770-0300, or contact Traffic Investigator Bird by calling 760-770-0332 or via email at jbird@cathedralcity.gov.

City News Service

