Train fire shuts down roadway in Indio

The locomotive of a Union Pacific train caught fire Friday afternoon in Indio. According to Cal Fire they got a call of a train on fire just before 2:30 p.m. near Indio Boulevard and Van Buren Street.

Firefighters have stopped the spread of the fire, but the train remains stalled on the tracks while crews investigate the cause and to make sure the fire is completely out.

All trains in the area have been stopped. Indio Police says they expect Indio Boulevard between Van Buren Street to Ave 48 to be closed for about 4 hours and recommend that people avoid the area.

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed at this time, and there are no reports of any injuries.