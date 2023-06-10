Ahmed, Gurriel homer, Diamondbacks send Tigers to 8th straight loss

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Nick Ahmed hit a two-run homer in the second inning, Lourdes Gurriel followed with a three-run blast in the fifth and the Arizona Diamondbacks sent the Detroit Tigers to their eighth straight loss, 5-0 on Saturday.

NL West-leading Arizona, which has won four straight games, is 14 games over .500 for the first time in nearly five years.

Detroit was shut out for the third time this month and eighth time this season.

Ryne Nelson (3-3) threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings and gave up just four hits. After walking two straight to load the bases, Nelson was replaced by right-hander Austin Adams, who ended the sixth by getting Zack Short out on a fly to center.

Detroit’s Matthew Boyd (3-5) allowed five earned runs for the second time in three starts and third time in six outings.

Tigers fans didn’t have much to cheer about, but they did get a chance in the second and ninth when fading star Miguel Cabrera hit a double in each inning.

The 40-year-old Cabrera, who is retiring after this season, matched Ty Cobb’s total of extra-base hits (1,136) for 15th on the all-time list and tied Dave Winfield for 22nd all time with 3,110 career hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: LHP Anthony Misiewicz, who was on the 15-day injured list with a strained right calf, was reinstated and optioned to Triple-A Reno.

Tigers: OF Akil Baddoo went on the 10-day injured list with a right quadriceps strain after leaving Friday’s game with an injury. Nick Solak was recalled from Triple-A Toledo to take Baddoo’s roster spot. … OF Matt Vierling (lower back) has begun a rehab assignment with the Mud Hens.

UP NEXT

Wrapping up their only series this season, the Diamondbacks expect to have a big advantage on the mound with RHP Zac Gallen (7-2, 2.75) and Tigers LHP Joey Wentz (1-6) scheduled to start in a game that begins Sunday at 11:35 a.m. in Detroit and 8:35 a.m. in Arizona.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports