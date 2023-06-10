‘FosterAll’ equipping Coachella Valley families to offer foster or adoptive care

Nonprofit organization, FosterAll held an information session at Assemblies of God Church Saturday morning in Indio.

Sessions were held in both English and Spanish for those interested in learning more about offering foster or adoptive care.

FosterAll organizers shared some common misconceptions people have about becoming a foster parent. People may assume they have to be married to become a foster parent, but singles are also encouraged and eligible to offer foster care.

The organization's ultimate goal is to unify children with their parents or a member of their family.

At times there are instances where a child is recommended to separate from the family, creating a need for adoptive parents.

'FosterAll' organizers also shared there is a great need for foster parents in the Coachella Valley, being that most children who do not find a home within the region are then take to Riverside.

