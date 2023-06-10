Two planes ‘likely collided’ at airport in Tokyo

By Junko Ogura and Chris Lau, CNN

Tokyo, Japan (CNN) — Two airplanes have “highly likely collided” with each other at the Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japanese public broadcaster NHK is reporting, citing the country’s transport ministry.

The two passenger aircraft involved belonged to EVA Air and Thai Airways and are thought to have come into contact with each other near a taxiway at around 11 a.m., NHK reported on Saturday morning.

It cited the Tokyo Aviation Office of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT), which is working to confirm the details of the situation.

The broadcaster said 207 passengers and crew were on board the EVA Air plane, while 264 others were on the Thai Airways flight. No injuries have been reported.

The runway near where the two aircraft were stopped has been suspended, leaving just three in operation.

Airport video footage from NHK shows part of one of the Thai aircraft’s wings missing and debris on the runway close by.

The video also shows aviation staff cleaning up the debris.

The Tokyo Airport Office has sent staff to the area to check the situation.

This is a developing story. More to come.

