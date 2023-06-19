Skip to Content
Hiker bitten by snake at Bump and Grind Trail

A hiker who was bitten by a snake was rescued from a hiking trail in Rancho Mirage today.

Fire crews responded around 8:40 a.m. Monday to the Bump and Grind Hiking Trail in Rancho Mirage to the report of the disabled hiker in a difficult to reach area, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.  

"Firefighters made access into location on UTV (utility terrain vehicles) and are bringing (the) patient down to awaiting ground ambulance to be transported to area hospital (with) minor injuries,'' Riverside County fire officials wrote in a statement.

