Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Subtle weekend cooldown to kick off June

Spencer Blum
By
today at 4:22 PM
Published 4:14 PM

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the Coachella Valley and extending into the San Gorgonio Pass. This alert is in place through 11 PM Sunday. Blowing dust and sand, as well as poor air quality is possible during this time.

The reason for the Air Quality Alert is the consistent eveningtime breezy to gusty conditions. Winds will be strongest in the most wind-prone areas along the I-10 corridor, specifically between Whitewater and Thousand Palms.

We are feeling a slight cool down this weekend, with temperatures a bit closer to the seasonal average. However, it won't be very long-lasting. Temperatures rise again by the start of next week, with temperatures exceeding 105° by Wednesday.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Spencer Blum

Spencer Blum joined KESQ News Channel 3 in 2023 as a member of the First Alert Weather Team.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content