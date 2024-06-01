Subtle weekend cooldown to kick off June

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the Coachella Valley and extending into the San Gorgonio Pass. This alert is in place through 11 PM Sunday. Blowing dust and sand, as well as poor air quality is possible during this time.

The reason for the Air Quality Alert is the consistent eveningtime breezy to gusty conditions. Winds will be strongest in the most wind-prone areas along the I-10 corridor, specifically between Whitewater and Thousand Palms.

We are feeling a slight cool down this weekend, with temperatures a bit closer to the seasonal average. However, it won't be very long-lasting. Temperatures rise again by the start of next week, with temperatures exceeding 105° by Wednesday.