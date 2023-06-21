Indio City Council proclaims June as LGBTQ Pride Month, sending message of support

In a significant move towards inclusivity, Indio city leaders gathered at city hall Wednesday to make a proclamation recognizing June as LGBTQ Pride Month.

The proclamation was delivered by Mayor Oscar Ortiz, accompanied by the Indio City Council, and aims to send a strong message of support to the LGBTQ community in the city.

During the proclamation, Ortiz said: "Now, therefore, be it resolved that I, Oscar Ortiz, Mayor of the City of Indio, along with the Indio City Council, do hereby proclaim the month of June as LGBTQ Pride Month in the City of Indio." The announcement highlights the city's commitment to acknowledging the LGBTQ community's presence and promoting equality within the community.

"We just wanted to acknowledge and all the work that's being done in our community, to make sure that our LGBTQ community feels safe, feels accepted, and it's treated equally within our community," Ortiz said in an interview with News Channel 3.

"I think it's always important when we see inequalities in our community, to come out and make sure that we're supporting those communities," he said.

Christian Rodriguez, community advocate and chair of the Indio Planning Commission, said the proclamation comes at a difficult time for LGBTQ people.

"Pride is more than just a celebration. It is really a statement of our ability to be resilient and to fight back against oppression. And this year, we have seen so much attack against the LGBTQ community," he said. "As a member of the LGBTQ plus community, [the proclamation] an opportunity for me to be seen."

The city's proclamation also encouraged residents to participate in East Coachella Valley Pride, the annual family friendly festival and parade that takes place in October.

"This is an opportunity for the city of Indio to say we are we are also a part of this struggle and this fight," Rodriguez said.

"We just want to make sure that our community knows that, no matter your background, whatever identity you have, you're accepted here, you're safe, and we're gonna have your back when it comes to government," Ortiz said.