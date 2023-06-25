Skip to Content
29th Annual Palm Springs International Shortfest hosts Award Ceremony Sunday

The Palm Springs International ShortFest is coming to a close with the festival award winners being announced Sunday morning.

The categories include Best of the Festival, Best Animated Short, Best Documentary Short, Best Live-Action Short, Best International Short and many more.

The Palm Springs International ShortFest will continue until Monday.

In all it has screened 50 curated programs showcasing 299 films including 53 World Premieres, 10 International Premieres, 33 North American Premieres and 18 U.S. Premieres.

The ShortFest Forum continues Sunday bringing together festival filmmakers, along with industry representatives.

Tune in at 6 p.m. for highlights from the award show.

