PSUSD Superintendent stepping down to Lead Perris Elementary District

Palm Springs Unified School District is searching for a new Superintendent. The District announced today that current Superintendent Dr. Mike Swize has announced his resignation after he was appointed as the new Superintendent of Perris Elementary School District.

Swize announced his resignation Monday, but the District says his final day has yet to be determined. Swize has been PSUSD’s Superintendent since July of 2021, but has been with the District since 1990 in various roles.

The Board of Trustees of Perris Elementary held a special meeting Monday afternoon to name Swize as the new superintendent to replace Jean Marie Frey, who is retiring from that District.

“It is with mixed emotions that I make this decision to leave the District I have been with my entire career,” said Swize. “I could not be prouder of the amazing work we have done as a District, and I could not be more grateful to have been part of the executive leadership team for the past 13 years. I will miss my extraordinary colleagues and our most supportive Board of Education, families, and community members."

“Dr. Swize has been a respected, innovative leader for many years here in the Palm Springs Unified School District, and his contributions are greatly valued and appreciated by the Board of Education, administration, staff, families, community members, and, most of all, our students,” said PSUSD Board of Education President John Gerardi. “On behalf of our Governing Board, I extend our sincerest gratitude for his exceptional leadership and dedicated service. We wish him the best in his new position and throughout his future.”