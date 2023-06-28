SunLine Transit Agency hires Mona Babauta as new CEO/GM

Mona Babauta will be the new CEO and General Manager of the SunLine Transit Agency. Babauta will start on Aug. 7.

Babauta has 26 years of public service experience in California, with 24 of those positions involving public transit throughout the San Francisco and Los Angeles metropolitan areas. She last served as the Deputy General Manager for Golden Gate Transit which partners with the Sonoma, Marin, Contra Costa, and San Francisco counties.

SunLine Board Chair Glenn Miller, states, "We look forward to welcoming Mona – who brings a wealth of transit knowledge and leadership experience to SunLine Transit Agency."

Babauta has managed phases of the zero-emission transition process while maintaining efficient safety, security, and sustainability not only through her work, but also with her involvement in several executive committees.

Babauta shares, "I have always admired SunLine’s innovative spirit and industry leadership in the hydrogen fuel cell space, and I’m both thrilled and honored to be joining its team very soon."

"We are confident she is the ideal individual to lead SunLine in this pivotal time as we transition to full zero-emission service before the state's 2024 deadline, while maintaining SunLine's position as a leader in transit innovation and technology," says Miller.

To learn more about SunLine Transit Agency, visit SunLine.org.