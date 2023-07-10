Marine released after being questioned about missing 14-year-old girl found at Camp Pendleton, military says

Originally Published: 09 JUL 23 15:48 ET

Updated: 10 JUL 23 18:03 ET

By Chris Boyette, Haley Britzky and Raja Razek, CNN

(CNN) — A US Marine has been released back to his military command after being questioned about a once-missing teen girl who was found last month in a Marine Corps barracks in California, a Marines spokesperson said Monday.

The Marine, whose name has not been released and who is stationed at California’s Camp Pendleton, was questioned by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and was released “pending further investigation,” Marines Capt. Charles Palmer said.

The girl had been reported missing by her grandmother on June 13, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

On June 28, she was discovered in the barracks at Camp Pendleton, Palmer has said. The Marine who was taken into custody for questioning serves with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, 1st Marine Logistics Group, Palmer said.

“This command takes this matter and all allegations very seriously. The incident is under investigation, and we will continue to cooperate with NCIS and appropriate authorities,” Palmer said Monday.

Detectives interviewed the teen, the family was offered services and she has been returned to her grandmother, according to the sheriff’s department.

NCIS declined CNN’s request for comment “out of respect for the investigative process.”

