2 human cases of West Nile Virus confirmed in Riverside County

The year's first two human cases of West Nile virus in Riverside County were announced today by health officials.

According to the Riverside University Health System, one of the affected people lives in the western area of Riverside County and required hospitalization. The second person lives in the San Gorgonio Pass area, and is recovering at home.

There were no indications the two cases are related, according to the RUHS.

The virus is transmitted to humans and animals through a mosquito bite, and mosquitoes become infected when they feed on infected birds, according to the RUHS.

Health officials emphasized that the overall risk of serious illness to humans is low, but steps to protect against mosquitoes should still be taken.

Most individuals who are infected with the virus will not experience any illness, according to the RUHS, but about one in five infected people develop a fever with symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

Most people with a fever due to West Nile virus recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months. Elderly individuals and those with compromised immune systems are at greater risk for serious illness.

"While West Nile is rarely life-threatening, it can occasionally be serious,'' said Dr. Geoffrey Leung, public health officer for Riverside County.

Anyone who becomes ill after mosquito exposure should contact their healthcare provider.

The Riverside County Disease Control office can be reached at 951-358-5107.