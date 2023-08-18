Skip to Content
Congressman Raul Ruiz advocates to repurpose Banning Airport

Congressman Raul Ruiz advocated today for the repurposing of Banning Municipal Airport.

In 2016, the city of Banning commissioned an Airport Feasibility Study to analyze the future of the airport, according to Ruiz's office. The study showed a 71% reduction in traffic over the five years prior to 2016, and today the airport holds just 16 planes.

Due to a lack of needed infrastructure and amenities, the study determined that the airport could not successfully compete with other airports for business.

"I am pleased to include an amendment to study the closure and repurposing of the costly and seldomly used Banning Municipal Airport through the Federal Aviation Reauthorization Act that will bring economic and job growth opportunities to our communities,'' said Ruiz.

"By working with the cty of Banning, the Morongo Band of Mission Indians, local businesses and residents, I am hopeful the Act will pass in Congress and become law,'' Ruiz added.

The closure of the airport was also expected to benefit the Morongo Band of Mission Indians by removing aviation easements on lands held in trust adjacent to the airport, according to Ruiz's office.

