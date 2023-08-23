Desert Hot Springs hit hard by Tropical Storm Hilary

Jose Salazar is one of many Desert Hot Springs residents who have continued to feel the impacts of Tropical Storm Hilary.

Salazar and his partner lost their mobile home in the flood that ravaged the city.

“We ended up going back and forth through...the mud and rain to get our pets. We finally get our pets and we go back and the next day we come back and everything's just destroyed," said Salazar.

While trying to escape the area, he and his partner got stuck in several feet of mud.

Courtesy of: Jose Salazar

“ It was literally quicksand when we first got stuck. And within a matter of an hour or two, we were up to the frame, said Salazar.

It took several hours to get Salazar's car out of the mud which he is now unable to drive as roads slowly start to re-open.

Salazar is like many who are hoping more resources are made available to people who have been greatly affected by the flood.

“Overwhelmed. Anxiety, you name it. There's just a lot going on," said Salazar.

As of August 23., Pierson Blvd. from Indian Canyon to Desert Terrace is open in both directions.

The following roads in Desert Hot Springs remain closed due to flood damage.

• Dillon Rd. between Ben Mar Dr. and Cabot Rd.

• Little Morongo between Two Bunch Palms and Dillon Rd.

• Indian Ave. between Mission Lakes and Pierson Blvd.