Trio Restaurant prepares 250 hot meals for Cathedral City residents most impacted by Hilary

today at 9:15 AM
Published 9:11 AM

World Central Kitchen is continuing to lead effort to provide meals to those in the Cathedral City Area affected by Hurricane Hilary.

As part of that effort, Trio Restaurant will prepare 250 hot meals for delivery Sunday.

The meals will be cooked, boxed and delivered throughout the Cathedral City area to residents who were most impacted by Hilary

Residents will have a meal made up of a caprese Italian salad with tomato, mozzarella, basil, Pasta Primavera, and a Trio Brownie.

Tune in at 6 p.m. to see how these meals will help those who are rebuilding after Hilary.

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
