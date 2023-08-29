Border Canines discover hidden compartment filled with meth

A large stash of methamphetamine was discovered during a traffic stop at the Highway 86 checkpoint last week.

According to the agency, El Centro Sector Border Patrol Agents arrested a Mexican citizen attempting to smuggle narcotics through an immigration checkpoint early August 25th.

The driver of a 2008 Hyundai Santa Fe, appeared nervous when approaching the inspection area, the driver was taken to a secondary inspection spot, that is when a canine team alerted agents to the rear cargo area of the vehicle and discovered a hidden compartment.

Agents located eight aluminum-wrapped packages in the compartment. A sample of the contents tested positive for methamphetamine stated the agency.

"Good job to the Indio Agents for not allowing these toxic drugs to hit the street in the first place" said Chief Patrol Agent Gregory Bovino. " This is yet another prime example of how robust, forward leaning border security halts dangerous people and things before they can kill and maim Americans."

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 157.3 pounds. The drugs have an estimated street value of $236,000.

The driver, a 33-year-old lawful permanent resident, was placed under arrest for the transportation of a controlled substances and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for prosecution.