Skip to Content
News

Local disaster preparedness organization reflects on Tropical Storm Hilary

CVDPN
By
Published 10:45 AM

The Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network, or the CVDPN, is partnering up with The American Red Cross for two disaster preparedness learning sessions.

CVDPN

These sessions, scheduled for August 30. and September 13., will focus on local Red Cross disaster services and how Coachella Valley residents can become volunteers.

To register for these events, click here.

These learning opportunities are meant to prepare local residents for disasters like Tropical Storm Hilary.

To hear more about what the CVDPN learned from the response to Tropical Storm Hilary, watch News Channel 3 at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tatum Larsen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content