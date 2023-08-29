Local disaster preparedness organization reflects on Tropical Storm Hilary

The Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network, or the CVDPN, is partnering up with The American Red Cross for two disaster preparedness learning sessions.

These sessions, scheduled for August 30. and September 13., will focus on local Red Cross disaster services and how Coachella Valley residents can become volunteers.

To register for these events, click here.

These learning opportunities are meant to prepare local residents for disasters like Tropical Storm Hilary.

