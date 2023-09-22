Band director at Coachella Valley High School to participate in Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in New York City

In November, the band director at Coachella Valley High School will travel to New York City to participate in the famous Macy's Thanksgiving Parade.

Daniel Granillo is one of 400 school band directors chosen to march in the parade. Granillo told News Channel 3's Marco Revuelta that his participation in the Rose Parade years ago was an experience that took him back to his teenage memories when he was a band student.

At that moment he decided to apply to the program that brings together teachers like him from all over the country in New York and celebrates their dedication and commitment to teaching.

Three other band directors from the Coachella Valley will be going, two from Rancho Mirage High School and one from Desert Hot Springs.

For more on this story, check out Marco Revuelta's report for Telemundo 15: