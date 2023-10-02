Indian Canyon Drive opens Monday after weeks of storm cleanup

After weeks of being closed following Tropical Storm Hilary on August 20th, the City of Palm Springs opened Indian Canyon Drive just after 4:00 pm Monday.

According to a news release the City announced that street crews will open two newly constructed temporary lanes along North Indian Canyon Drive at the wash so that motorists can once again use this important gateway artery into Palm Springs and Desert Regional Medical Center, while crews continue to repair the remaining road damage.

“City crews have been working nonstop to reopen Indian Canyon at the wash,” said Mayor Grace Garner. “This is an essential gateway artery to our region’s only trauma center, Desert Regional Medical Center – and we understand how important it is that residents and visitors are able to access this critical roadway so they can to get to get to the hospital, school, or work in a timely manner.”

A new four-way stop has been installed at Palm Springs Station Road and North Indian Canyon Drive. Motorists are advised to use caution crossing the construction zone. There is no timetable when the entire roadway will be open at this time.

Earlier in the day the City announced that Gene Autry Trail was back open after being closed due to sand and wind over the weekend.