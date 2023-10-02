Kansas police chief who led raid on small weekly newspaper has resigned, official says

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The police chief who led an August raid on a small weekly newspaper in central Kansas has resigned, days after he was suspended from his post. Marion Police Chief Gideon Cody’s departure was confirmed Monday night to The Associated Press by both Mayor Dave Mayfield and City Council member Ruth Herbel. Recently obtained body camera video from the police raid shows that an officer rifled through a desk drawer of a reporter who was investigating its chief during the August police raid. The video from the raid on the Marion County Record then shows the officer beckoning Cody over to look at the documents he’d found. The AP obtained the body camera video Monday through an open records request.

By JOHN HANNA, MARK VANCLEAVE and SUMMER BALLENTINE Associated Press

