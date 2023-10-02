Maldives president-elect says he’s committed to removing the Indian military from the archipelago

MALE, Maldives (AP) — The president-elect of the Maldives says he’s sticking to his campaign promise to remove Indian military personnel stationed in the archipelago state, promising he will initiate the process. On Monday night, Mohamed Muiz told supporters gathered at a celebration of his election victory that he won’t stand for a foreign military staying in the Maldives against the will of its citizens. He said they can and will be removed through diplomatic means. It’s a serious blow to India in its geopolitical rivalry with China in the India Ocean region. The Maldives presidential runoff election Saturday was seen as a virtual referendum on which of the regional powers will have the biggest influence. Muiz’s party is viewed as heavily pro-China.

