Tropical Storm Philippe makes landfall in Barbuda as heavy rains drench northeast Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Philippe has made landfall in the tiny island of Barbuda as it unleashes heavy rains and flash floods in the northeast Caribbean. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami says Philippe was about 80 miles east-southeast of St. Martin on Monday night. Top sustained winds were at 50 mph with higher gusts as Philippe moves northwest at 7 mph. Tropical storm warnings were in effect for Antigua and Barbuda. Rainfall amounts expected through Tuesday include 4 to 6 inches for Antigua and Barbuda and 2 to 4 inches for the rest of the Leeward Islands.

