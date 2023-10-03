Man who killed 2 women he met a day apart in north Florida bars in 1996 is put to death

STARKE, Fla. (AP) — A man who killed two women he met a day apart at north Florida bars in 1996 has been executed. Michael Zack III was pronounced dead Tuesday evening following a lethal injection at Florida State Prison. He was sentenced to death for murdering Ravonne Smith, a bar employee who was beaten, raped and stabbed with an oyster knife. He also was convicted and sentenced separately for killing Laura Rosillo, a woman he met a day earlier at another north Florida bar. The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to block the execution after Zack’s lawyers had argued he was a victim of fetal alcohol syndrome and post-traumatic stress disorder.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.