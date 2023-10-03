Mike Pence says he is ‘deeply disappointed’ in vote to oust Kevin McCarthy as House speaker

WASHINGTON (AP) — GOP presidential candidate Mike Pence, the former vice president, chastised a group of hard-right Republicans who ousted Kevin McCarthy from his role as House speaker Tuesday, saying that “chaos is never America’s friend.” Pence was onstage at a national security and foreign policy forum at Washington’s Georgetown University co-hosted by The Associated Press when the news broke. Pence, when told of the news, waiting several seconds before he responded, casting the drama as a distraction from the issues that matter to Americans. The vote to remove McCarthy throws the House and its Republican leadership into chaos.

