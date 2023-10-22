A 24-year old motorcyclist dies in Indio

Indio police responded to a call of a traffic collision around 12:30 p.m. on Monroe Street and San Jacinto Avenue. They responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle collision.

The motorcyclist after the incident was not responsive. The coroner's office has identified the driver of the motorcycle as 24-year old Daniel Hernandez of Thermal.

Firefighters and paramedics tried life-saving measures but the motorcyclist died. The driver of the vehicle was cooperative with police.

The road was blocked off for five hours. The investigation continues. If you have any information regarding this incident you are encouraged to call the Indio Police Department at 760.391.4051.