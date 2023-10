Around 12 noon on Friday a mountain biker called for help after getting stuck in a ravine to the west of Murray Peak.

A member of the Palm Springs Mounted Police Search and Rescue team was able to reach the biker with the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

Palm Springs officials said the mountain biker was hoisted out to safety and then helped out by ground crews.

Crews were able to pull the bike safely out of the ravine.