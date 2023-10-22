Skaters showed off their new skills at Iceplex

The Berger Foundation Iceplex held their third star recital of the year which was a spooky event on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Some skaters came dressed in Halloween costumes. Over 27 ice skaters from ages 3 to in their 30’s skated for friends and family to show off what they have learned over the last couple of months.

Berger Foundation Iceplex Skating Director Jeff Crandall said, "Part of a score of sport is performance, and so early on learning how to to do what you’ve worked really hard to do in front of an adoring audience is a lot of fun it’s it’s also very rewarding to have those cheers from family and friends to support you."

If you want learn to skate go to CV Skate Academy at the Berger Foundation website at www.bergerfoundationiceplex.com. They have a seven week class starting this week.