Four vehicles damaged in La Quinta collision

Published 9:05 AM

Firefighters were on the scene of a four-vehicle collision along Fred Waring Drive just east of Washington Street Friday morning.

It was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. at the front entrance to the Palm Royale Country Club.

A driver in a pickup truck ran into a guard shack and another truck that appeared to be exiting the complex. Two other vehicles also suffered damage in the wreck.

There was no word on any injuries. 

Jeff Stahl

