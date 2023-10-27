Four vehicles damaged in La Quinta collision

Firefighters were on the scene of a four-vehicle collision along Fred Waring Drive just east of Washington Street Friday morning.

It was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. at the front entrance to the Palm Royale Country Club.

A driver in a pickup truck ran into a guard shack and another truck that appeared to be exiting the complex. Two other vehicles also suffered damage in the wreck.

There was no word on any injuries.

