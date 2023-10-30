Drivers in Argentina wait in long lines to fill up the tanks as presidential election looms

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Long lines have formed at gas stations throughout Argentina as surging demand outstrips supply, becoming a campaign issue just weeks ahead of the second round of the country’s presidential race. Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who is one of the two remaining presidential candidates, is blaming oil companies for a lack of supply in the South American country. He’s threatening to prohibit their exports if the situation failed to normalize immediately. His challenger, right-wing populist Javier Milei, has blamed the leftist policies of the current government for the shortage. The country’s oil companies, meanwhile, blame the shortfall on a serious of unrelated short-term events in recent days, but say their ability to produce remains robust.

By DANIEL POLITI and ALMUDENA CALATRAVA Associated Press

