New Mpox case reported in Riverside County, first since July

Riverside County reported a new Mpox case, the first since July.

There were no further details available on this case, such as the age range or city of residence of the patient. County health officials tell News Channel 3 that the case was confirmed on Oct. 27.

There are now 319 total Mpox cases in Riverside County since the county reported its first case in June 2022.

On Friday, health officials in San Diego County encouraged people to get vaccinated for Mpox, as a rise in cases across the state was mirrored with 11 new cases in that county so far this month.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a virus spread through close physical contact with someone who has Mpox. Infections usually cause rashes or sores throughout the body that can last for two to four weeks. Rashes can happen in sensitive areas and can be extremely painful. Often, but not always, people with Mpox experience flu-like symptoms before the rash or sores appear.

To avoid the illness, county public health officials urge those at risk to limit contact with people with sores or symptoms, avoid touching items someone with the illness has recently handled, practice good hygiene and wash hands.

During last summer's global outbreak, Mpox affected mostly the LBGTQ+ community, but anyone can get Mpox.

The JYNNEOS vaccine is a two-dose injection that helps prevent against Mpox when given before or shortly after exposure to the virus. It is available to anyone 16 years and older without parental consent. It is also available for people 16 years of age and younger, with parental consent.

For more mpox info or to make a vaccine appointment in Riverside County, visit ruhealth.org/mpox.