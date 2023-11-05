‘About Families’ hosts 16th annual Fall Family Festival

Thousands of families attended this year’s 16th annual ‘Fall Family Festival.’

It was hosted by ‘About Families,' a non-profit serving families and parents throughout the Coachella Valley during childbearing and parenting years.

"Parenting is hard. Anyone who's a parent will tell you that," said Joanna Boles Whitlow, Founder of 'About Families.' "But it helps when you have partners, and it helps when you have a community and other people to lean on."

Sunday’s ‘Fall Family Festival’ introduced thousands of families to ‘About Families’ resources.

"We've trained a lot of doulas this year, we've taught a lot of childbirth classes, and we've done a lot of mommy classes," said Boles Whitlow.

There was plenty of fun for the kids from hot air balloon rides, bounce houses, horse rides, face painting and plenty of entertainment.

Parents like Nicole Quaiver say ‘About Families’ has helped them find a support group.

"It's great just to share your stories and hear other moms what they're going through, so you don't feel like you're alone," says Quaiver.

"I think that so many moms don't know how to talk about postpartum and what they're feeling. And it's really scary when you actually are going through that," said festival attendee, Shanyce Washack.

Countless of families we spoke to expressed their gratitude for about families.

"We believe that it takes a village and we want to be the hub of the village," said Boles Whitlow.

'About families’ also gave out 1,500 wristbands to organizations throughout the valley including the Galilee Center, the YMCA, Martha’s Village and more.