We have an update on the Mecca vegetation fire that we have been reporting all throughout the morning.

The fire was reported before 4:30 a.m. at Avenue 66th and Lincoln Avenue in Mecca.

The fire was a spot vegetation fire that borders Grapefruit Blvd. Fortunately, there was no threat to nearby businesses or homes.

The fire was contained before 5:30 a.m.

The fire is under investigation and there are no injuries to report.