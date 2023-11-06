Skip to Content
Shooting in Desert Hot Springs raises concerns about vacation rentals

News Channel 3 has learned new details following a shooting on Halloween night that involved a home on Flora Avenue and Cholla Avenue in Desert Hot Springs.

The home was, at the time, a licensed vacation rental with Airbnb. Police said no injuries have been reported, but the home was damaged.

Interim City Manager Doria Wilms said the investigation by police into the incident remains ongoing. However, she said the City has a "zero tolerance" policy for such incidents and terminated the listing's short-term rental permit the day after the shooting.

Meanwhile, community members, including Councilmember Russell Betts, have raised concerns about safety when it comes to vacation rentals, as well as calls for tighter regulations on these properties.

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

