Democrats fight off Senate challenges, pick up Assembly seats in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Democrats ousted a populist Republican state senator in New Jersey who shocked them two years ago by defeating the Senate president, fended off challenges in three state Senate contests and flipped three Assembly seats. The results on Tuesday buoyed the party’s prospects after a bleak showing in the last election. New Jersey veteran Democratic lawmaker John Burzichelli defeated Republican Ed Durr, who stunned Senate President Steve Sweeney two years ago by beating him in a closely contested race. Democrat Paul Moriarty won the open state Senate seat in southern New Jersey’s 4th District. Moriarty defeated Republican Chris Del Borrello, keeping the seat in Democratic hands after the retirement of incumbent Fred Madden.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.