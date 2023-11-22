31st Annual WildLights kicks off at Living Desert Zoo & Gardens

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is kicking off its 31st Annual ‘WildLights’ exhibit Wednesday night.

The zoo will be transformed into a dazzling Winter Wonderland with installations throughout the park featuring more than 3 million lights.

You’ll be able to see the park’s 30 foot Christmas Tree and light displays including a picture perfect ornament, light tunnel, a sparkling snowman and much more.

Of course we can’t forget that Santa himself will be making an appearance.

Visitors will also have the chance to see some of the zoo’s animal friends while they’re visiting the grounds.

"Our animal friends are out as well," said Judy Esterbrook with the Living Desert Zoo & Gardens. "Some of our nocturnal animals that you might not see during the day because they're active at night, but also some of your favorites. So giraffe and rhino, wild dogs, they'll be out to enjoy the fun with you as well."

Also new this year, WildLights will be hosting a special 'Adults Night' with Christmas cocktails and more fun for those ages 21 and up.

WildLights is open this Thanksgiving weekend through the holiday season.

You can find your tickets and more event information HERE.