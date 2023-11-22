Humanitarians want more aid for Gaza, access to hostages under Israel-Hamas truce. And more time

GENEVA (AP) — International aid groups that have lined up thousands of aid trucks for Gaza say they’re ready to move quickly to send in food, water and other supplies if a pause in the fighting between Hamas and Israel takes hold. Some hail an important first step, but many said Wednesday that a four-day truce isn’t enough to meet overwhelming needs. Details of the accord remain unclear, including the mechanics of getting more aid for beleaguered Gazans and escorting hostages out of Gaza. Their families have desperately sought their release since Hamas’ Oct. 7 rampage in Israel.

By JAMEY KEATEN and ISABEL DEBRE Associated Press

